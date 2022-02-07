Valentine’s gift shop and WAE Center art show at the West Orange Arts Center

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council’s Valentine’s gift shop will open for a special shopping weekend on Saturday, Feb. 12, and Sunday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road in West Orange. Visitors must social distance and wear face coverings.

During this event celebrating February holidays, local artists will offer demonstrations and answer questions about their pottery, jewelry, candles, upcycled clothing and soap-making techniques. Information about WOAC membership and art gallery pop-up exhibit opportunities will be available, as will gift certificates for future shopping.

Attendees can win door prizes, which include tickets to one of the West Orange Classic Film Festival’s upcoming comedies plus post-film discussion.

“We look forward to again welcoming artists, arts supporters and shoppers to explore the arts center and meet artist neighbors, in a safe, crowd-free space,” WOAC Chairperson Patricia Mitrano said.

Shoppers can also enjoy the current “Inside Out” exhibit featuring WAE Center artists. The Jewish Service for the Developmentally Disabled’s WAE Center is a holistic, creative and expressive arts learning center for people with disabilities, providing opportunities for members to explore creating fine art. The beautiful artwork is available for purchase.

For more information, visit www.woarts.org or email info@woarts.org.