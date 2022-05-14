Vanguard Theater hosts fundraiser cabaret pancake breakfast, drag variety show

MONTCLAIR, NJ — On Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Vanguard Theater will host a pancake and waffle breakfast fundraiser to support scholarships for Vanguard’s Summerstock program. Chef June Williams has created a delicious menu of pancakes, waffles and more, and Vanguard’s talented Summerstock actors and alumni will be performing throughout the event. There are five seatings, with different performers taking the stage. The event will also feature a tricky tray, with some incredible baskets, including tickets to shows, Broadway memorabilia, experiences and more. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the breakfast will go to Vanguard’s scholarship fund. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://pancakevtc.funraise.org/.

Then on Monday, June 6, Vanguard Theater will host Montclair’s first ever Pride Drag & Variety Show, in conjunction with Out Montclair. Starting at 7:30 p.m., with food by Cafe Moso, specialty drinks and more, Act One will be family friendly, and Act Two will bring on the spice. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://vtcnj.ticketleap.com/.