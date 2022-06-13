Vanguard Theater presents the rock musical ‘Rent’

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Vanguard Theater will present the rock musical “Rent” from June 17 through July 3. Leading the artistic team are Vanguard’s producing artistic director Janeece Freeman Clark, who recently directed Vanguard’s critically acclaimed production of “Next to Normal,” and music director Matt DeMaria, who served as music supervisor for the “Rent 25th Anniversary Tour.”

A hallmark of Vanguard Theater is partnering with non-arts organizations to amplify their missions and propel social justice. Vanguard will celebrate these organizations at the following performances of “Rent”: June 18, Montclair History Center; June 23, Hyacinth AIDS Foundation; and June 24, Hudson Pride Center.

“The perceptions we hold about ourselves, others and the world are often created and reinforced in the stories we hear and see,” Freeman Clark said. “Our productions prompt ourselves, artists and audiences to see the world and each other differently. We believe that partnering with local organizations to connect theater to community concerns benefits us all.”

To purchase tickets, visit https://vtcnj.ticketleap.com/.