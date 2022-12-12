Vanguard Theater staff to strut their stuff at fundraising cabaret

MONTCLAIR, NJ — On Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., Vanguard Theater staff will perform at the Home for the Holidays Cabaret fundraiser. This one-night-only affair will feature founding artistic director Janeece Freeman Clark, performing with her husband, 10-time Broadway performer Dwayne Clark; Jason Tyler Smith from the national tour of “Rent” and Vanguard’s sold-out “Rent” production last June; and many other staff members from Vanguard’s educational programs. All of the profits will go to Vanguard Theater’s scholarship fund, helping every child who wants to attend Vanguard’s programs to do so, regardless of means. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/ticketsVTC.

In this season of giving, Vanguard Theater looks to replenish its scholarship fund to continue to educate and train diverse groups of students through its educational programs and theatrical productions and provide a professional and developmental experience for all — regardless of ability to pay. In 2022, Vanguard distributed more than $50,000 in scholarships.

Located at Camp Vacamas in the foothills of the Ramapo mountains in West Milford, SummerstockVTC Sleepaway Intensive is an all encompassing sleepaway program for the serious musical theater performer between the ages of 12 and 19. Staff is led by professional actors and directors, and campers perform in one of three fully produced shows.

In addition to show rehearsals, Summerstock workshops include: songwriting, Shakespeare, musical theater dance, character analysis, hip-hop, belting for Broadway and more. Recreational activities include swimming, boating, archery, hiking, movie nights, dance parties and nightly campfires.