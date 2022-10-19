Verona High School takes top honors at Marching Mountaineers invitational

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Verona High School took top honors at the West Orange Marching Band Invitational, held Oct. 8 in Suriano Stadium.

Bands from across the area participated in different categories based on the size of their school. The West Orange Marching Mountaineers performed in exhibition as hosts of the event, but brought the crowd to its feet in a perfectly executed routine.

Awards were sponsored and given out by Mayor Robert D. Parisi, Council President Susan McCartney, former Kelly Principal Joanne Pollara, WOHS Principal Hayden Moore and incoming WOHS Principal Oscar Guerrero.

In Group A, Wayne Valley High School’s marching band took first place with a score of 75.8, also winning best music; Barnegat High School’s Marching Bengals took second place with a score of 74.3 also winning best effect and best visual; Glen Ridge High School’s marching band took third place with a score of 66.2; and Dover High School’s Marching Tigers took fourth place with a score of 63.9.

In Group AA, Roxbury High School’s Marching Gaels took first place with a score of 79.8, winning best music, best effect and best visual; Parsippany Hills High School’s marching band took second place with a score of 72.2; Morris Hills High School’s marching band took third place with a score of 71.6; and Piscataway High School’s marching band took fourth place with a score of 70.4.

In Group AAA, Verona High School’s Marching Maroon and White took first place with a score of 83.7, winning for best music; Elizabeth High School’s marching band took second place with a score of 83.5, winning for best effect and best visual; and Mount Olive High School’s marching band took third place with a score of 77.1.

In Group AAAA, Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School’s marching band took first place with a score of 82.2, winning for best music, best effect and best visual; and Livingston High School’s Marching Lancers took second place with a score of 75.2.

In the overall awards, Scotch Plains–Fanwood won best music; Elizabeth high won best effect and best visual; and Verona High was crowned the overall grand champion.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD