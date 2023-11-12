Veteran English actor directing CHS performance of ‘DNA’

A group of teenagers accidentally commit a crime. Friendships fracture and relationships go awry as they try to cover their tracks.

The dark comedy, “DNA,” is being presented by Columbia High School (CHS)’s Parnassian Society and performed at the Black Box Theater this November. It’s the first production directed by James Bale Dyer, an English Language Arts teacher who is in his fourth year at CHS.

The native South Londoner, who moved to Summit five years ago, brings nearly a decade of experience in the performing arts to his new role as director/faculty advisor to the Parnassian Society. He completed the Young Writer’s Program at the Royal Court Theater and was cast in many productions including BBC programs and television commercials.

Back in London, “DNA”—a play by Dennis Kelly—was used as a curriculum for drama and Dyer saw it in its original performance.

“There’s a lot of good intensity,” said Dyer. “Characters stand out. Rehearsals are paying off. They’re doing a really good job. When we did the initial read through, they were keen to run with this.”

He explained that the play begins at the point where high schoolers realize they kill the kid they’ve been bullying.

“They loved the script,” Dyer said. “It deals with intense things. It gives them an opportunity to shine.”

He also shared that the young actors had empathy for the characters, even for characters who didn’t show empathy for themselves.

Dyer started young—doing theater at the age of 10. Encouraged by a good teacher who saw something Dyer would benefit from, he tried out for a school play.

“It’s a nice thing when you suddenly realize that you have that form of expression,” he said. “I saw it as a lot of fun at that age.”

Inspired by pro directors like Peter Brook, Steven Spielberg, and Quentin Tarantino, Dyer says there are two things you need to make it in the business, the heart and love for it and the stomach. “It’s not an easy industry to get into.”

When Dyer’s not working, he enjoys spending time with his family. Since he’s not from the United States he takes road trips to see as much of the country as possible. He likes food, culture, cinema, and music.

His goal for the Parnassian Society is to see if more could be done over the course of the year. “More theater in classes with smaller groups,” he explained. “There might be a need to find that voice and expression.”

In addition to the young actors and actresses, Dyer wanted to draw attention to the wonderful crew on board as well. “The kids doing the lighting and design are absolutely phenomenal,” he said. “So much talent flies under the radar. Bear in mind, kids are teaching me stuff.”

Dyer feels that New Jersey is a good part of the world to be in. “I really like New Jersey,” he said. “I get quite protective of it. People in media and performing arts—it’s wonderful to have such creativity in the local area. So much community theater, local theater, music.”

“DNA” is scheduled to appear at Columbia High School’s Black Box Theater on Nov. 16, 17, and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and

on Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. Tickets are

$15 and available at https: //www.showtix4u.com/event-details/ 78047.