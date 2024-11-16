Vinyl lovers flock to Maplewood Record Fair at The Woodland

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Elusive Sounds presented the Maplewood Record Fair at the Woodland recently.

There were more than 40 tables filled with new and used vinyl records, cassettes, CDs, 8-tracks, toys, comics, vintage clothes, stereo equipment, musical instruments, rare books and magazines, classic video games and more. There was also vegan and vegetarian food available.

The venue was mobbed with record collectors. Many vendors raved that they were doing great selling products. Vendors included Elusive Sounds, WFMU DJ Diane Kamikaze, Tim Lastfogel, Melanie Streko of Hellmistress Records, Brad Barton Comic Books, LoKey Society, Crash Doll Vintage, and much more.

The Maplewood Record Fair was started by Charles Maggio and Jennifer Klein back in May of 2019. They did another in November 2019, then Covid hit. After the pandemic, they started up again in Spring 2021 and now have the fairs twice a year.

Maggio and Klein met through their love of music. Maggio had a record label, and Klein was a fan of his label.

“We were both musicians,” Klein said. “Charles was a volunteer at WFMU. We used to book bands for ‘The Pat Duncan Show’ on WFMU. Music was something Charles and I had in common. We stopped playing but wanted to stay involved. We were fans of the WFMU Record Fair. It’s a nice way to build community with our family. Our kids have different taste, but there’s still a place for them. It’s a way to bring people together who like music and have eclectic taste. Our community is really supportive of music and the arts. It’s a way to bring the community together.”

Klein was in a band at 19. They put out their first release on vinyl.

“I got into vinyl that way,” she said. In addition to vinyl, she likes all formats of music. She said, “Some people are very particular. I still have a tape deck. When I was in a band, we put out vinyl. I think Spotify is great for putting together a playlist. I still have a CD player in my car. I love music. I have a collection of CDs, vinyl, and cassettes.”

Maggio is a little more particular.

“I grew up in the early ’80s and grew up looking at record covers, reading lyrics. That stuck with me, and I never strayed away from vinyl. I was part of the punk scene.

Vinyl and cassettes are where I’m stuck.” He started collecting vinyl at age 16 and favors the art on the Dead Kennedy’s album covers.

Klein says her favorite album cover is “In the Court of the Crimson King” by King Crimson. “Charles and I agree on a lot and also disagree a lot,” said Klein. “He can’t stand classic rock. I love it. We come together on The Stranglers, The Velvet Underground, Black Sabbath.”

As for the vegan and vegetarian food, Maggio has been a vegetarian for 35 years.

“We wanted to incorporate food for all dietary restrictions,” he said. “There’s a stereotype that record fairs are focused on middle-aged men wanting to buy Beatles records. We wanted it more like family. Someone that just likes music and looks at records, and have it be a ‘fun day out’ event.”

It truly is a family affair, as their daughters Mira and Avery help out at the admissions table and overseeing the food.

Maplewood Record Fair recently became a non-profit.

“We can offer scholarships this year,” said Klein who is a teacher at Hunter College. “We want to support two students who are accredited, give them some financial support. If anyone reading has a student they’d like to nominate, we’re taking emails. We’re committed to supporting our local communities.”

Jennifer Klein can be reached at: [email protected]