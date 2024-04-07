Volunteers want to create cultural hub at Presbyterian Church on the Green

BLOOMFIELD — The Sanctuary on the Green Arts, Cultural and Community Alliance (SOTG Alliance), a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the greater Bloomfield community, is looking for board members and volunteers to join their organization.

With a vision to preserve, restore, and renew the iconic sanctuary of the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green, the SOTG Alliance aims to create a vibrant center of arts, culture, and community engagement in partnership with the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green while honoring the sanctuary’s continued use as a sacred space, according to a press release from the organization.

As a non-profit organization, the SOTG Alliance recognizes the vital role played by its board members and volunteers in shaping its future and achieving its goals. The organization is now inviting passionate and dynamic individuals to join their board of directors or serve as volunteers, contributing their skills and expertise to make a lasting impact on the greater Bloomfield area, the release said

The ideal board members or volunteers will possess a range of skills and qualifications, including:

• Leadership Experience: Demonstrated ability to guide and inspire others towards shared goals.

• Fundraising and Development: Expertise in fundraising, donor relations, and grant writing.

• Financial Management: Knowledge of budgeting, financial analysis, and fiscal responsibility.

• Community Engagement: Experience in community organizing, event planning, or volunteer coordination.

• Passion for Arts and Culture: Appreciation for the importance of arts and culture in community development.

• Historic Preservation, Architecture, or Construction Experience: Expertise in preserving historical significance, architectural integrity, and/or construction project management.

If you are interested in joining the SOTG Alliance as a volunteer or board member, send an email to sanctuaryonthegreen@gmail.com with your level of interest.