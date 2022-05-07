Warren Court Art Walk to delight art lovers in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Twenty-two artists and artisans will converge on Warren Court, between University Place and South Orange Avenue in South Orange, on Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22, from 11a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for a wonderful weekend of art, fun and community connection. Come discover emerging and established local artists, and shop affordable original works of art. Stroll down this beautiful block in the Montrose Park Historic District and experience vibrant creativity from local artists at this curated show and sale. The free art walk will feature painting, photography, woodworking, jewelry, ceramics, textiles and more. Demonstrations of live art will be presented along with a variety of free raffles and refreshments. Live music and Latin street food from Miti Miti will also be available.