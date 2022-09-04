‘Watershed Literary Events’ presents Yakovlev and Macari

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Watershed Literary Events, a spoken-word series sponsored by the Department of Cultural Affairs in South Orange, will host two award-winning poets in-person at the Skate House, corner of Mead Street and Meadowbrook Lane, on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. The featured poets are Anne Marie Macari and Anton Yakovlev. The event is free and open to the public.

Macari is the author of five collections of poems, including most recently “Heaven Beneath” in 2020. She is also the co-editor of “Lit from Inside: 40 Years of Poetry” from Alice James Books. Her subject matter ranges from feminism, religion and myth, to personal loss and the destruction of the planet. A long-time resident of Lambertville, she now resides in Manhattan.

Yakovlev’s latest poetry chapbook is “Chronos Dines Alone” in 2018, winner of the James Tate Prize. Born in Russia, he studied poetry and cinematography at Harvard University; his poems have an intimate, cinematic feel and have appeared in more than 70 journals, including The New Yorker and The New Criterion. He lives in Lyndhurst.