West Orange Arts Center hosts reception for ‘Inspired Landscape’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Critique Group Collective recently held an artists reception for the exhibit “Inspired Landscape,” which runs through Aug. 27 at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road in West Orange. Artists Dan Epstein, Leslie Goldman, Marlene Hendrian, Ann Kraus, Fernando Mariscal, Denis Orloff and Katy Repka have met regularly for six years to critique one another’s work and support one another’s artistic growth.

Photos Courtesy of Patricia Mitrano