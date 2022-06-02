West Orange Arts Council presents ‘Juneteenth: Images Triumphant’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council will present the “Juneteenth: Images Triumphant” art exhibition from June 4 through July 9 at the West Orange Arts Center at 551 Valley Road, West Orange. The show features the work of West Orange Arts Council members: photographer Dwight Carter, drawer Anthony Gartmond, and quilters Glendora Simonson and Gabrielle Smith.

A Juneteenth reception will take place on Saturday, June 18, from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music produced by Gregory Burrus Productions with performances by Lynette Sheard. The reception is supported by The Essex County (NJ) Chapter of The Links Inc.

WOAC gallery hours are Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, visit www.woarts.org.