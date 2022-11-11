West Orange Arts Council presents ‘Small Works Members Show’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council presents its “Small Works Members Show,” an event showcasing big talent on a small scale at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road in West Orange. This exhibit features the work of 26 artists: Judyann Affronti, Kim Alexander-Cook, Rey Arvelo, Josie Barreiro, Booey McBooerson, Lois Condon, Kate Dowd, Balkrishna E., Maria Estrela, Gail Gardella, Stanley Gavidia, Gear 1 BYB, Elizabeth L. Glynn, Susan Greenwald, Marlene L. Hendrian, Kathleen Heron, Carol T. Jenkins, Patricia Mallory-Miah, Alex Martinez, Barbara Motley, Herbie Pabst, Sylvia Padilla, Cassandra Saint-Jean, Linda Schulman, Lakshmi Shankarreddy and Amaya Toland.

The show, installed by board member Lisa Suss and gallery manager Rey Arvelo with help from artist-volunteer Alex Martinez, opened Saturday, Oct. 29, and runs through Jan. 7, with a reception on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. Exhibit hours are Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.

“It’s always an honor to present this show of local talent from our community,” WOAC Chairperson Patricia Mitrano said, inviting art lovers to come and see work such as Hendrian’s, which is inspired by nature and creates stories through woodcuts or collagraphs. Heron’s found-objects assemblages are surreal tableaux depicting the humans of her imagination. Glassblower Dowd’s 3-D designs demonstrate the variety that the medium can provide. Graphic designer and artist Jenkins’ collages present themes using design techniques. Jenkins and artists Affronti and Condon are current 2022 Essex County Senior Artists of Distinction.

Many of the West Orange Arts Council members and artists have been contributing their time and talent at the gallery so residents can enjoy the benefits that an artful life provides. Most of the work in this show is for sale.

This program is made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts and administered by the Essex County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs.

The West Orange Arts Council’s mission is to cultivate, inspire and support the arts in West Orange. For more information, visit woarts.org or email info@woarts.org.

Photos Courtesy of Patricia Mitrano