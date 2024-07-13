West Orange celebrates independence

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was a festive Independence Day Celebration at Rooney Circle.

There were 13 food trucks, live music, a DJ, and a kid’s zone with inflatables and a bubble machine.

Carnaby Street Band entertained the crowd with classic rock hits like “Runaway,” “Time of the Season,” “Tuesday Afternoon,” and “It’s So Easy.” Later in the day Soul Cruisers Band and Jakes Rockin’ Country Band performed.

In between sets, DJ Flo played a mix of music.

“I have been doing this for many years,” she said. “The weather is good. There’s a good turn-out.”

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) offered a cooling station to help attendees beat the heat.

“The music’s good. Ice pops are good. So far, the weather’s decent,” said Oren Levin, a CERT member.

Milton Guardado is the owner of Puras Paletas all-natural ice. He said he loves the music and the food trucks. He said kids love his strawberry ice, and adults like coconut or watermelon.

Allison Steffen of West Orange was there with her daughters.

“I’m loving to be able to bring our girls, sharing the day with them,” she said.

Nancy Pearl of West Orange said, “I’m loving the people and the bubbles.”

Pearl’s son Mike Meltzer, also of West Orange, was wearing two pairs of red, white, and blue glasses and two red, white, and blue necklaces.

“Double patriotism,” he said.

Amanda Gergich was there with her two dogs, Chico, and Victor. She was looking forward to the food, especially the kettle corn.

Candy Myrick, special events coordinator, said, “Today is extra special. It’s for the kids. It’s outdoors and not in front of acomputer. There’s something for everybody.

A variety. Everyone can get something.”

Nina Simmons, of West Orange, said, “It’s very chill. Very nice. I like the music. I came early enough. It’s not too crowded.”

Thomas and Amy Reynolds, of West Orange, were with their 3-year-old daughter, Sophia.

“I’m here to keep Sophia happy, and having something to do today,” Thomas said, adding he especially enjoyed the food trucks. “I’m going to attempt to try them all,” he said.

Participating food trucks included Angry Archie’s (lobster rolls and crab cakes); Benji’s Taqueria Mexican Grill (tacos); Carnival Donuts Bar (donuts, milkshakes); Cosmic

Kettle Corn (popcorn); Empanada Lady; Fat Daddy’z (hot dogs/hamburgers); Fusion Grill (ribs, fried fish); Messy’s (chicken fingers, fries, ribs); Mr. Cooper’s Funnel Cakes; Puras Paletas (natural gourmet ice bars); Sweet Trail Bakery (vegan sweets and smoothies); The Artic Dog (shaved ice and hot dogs); The Soccer Wagon (quesadillas, wings, pupusas); and Tuta Ice Cream (soft serve).