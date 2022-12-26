West Orange Classic Film Festival returns in 2023

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 17th West Orange Classic Film Festival returns Sunday, Jan. 8, to the AMC Dine-In Essex Green 9 theater, 495 Prospect Ave. in West Orange. The festival theme for 2023 is “Fabulous Fables and Magical Myths.”

All films will be screened on Sundays, from Jan. 8 through March 5, excluding Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. The film lineup is “The Adventures of Robin Hood” on Jan. 8 with speaker Stephen Whitty; Abbott and Costello’s “Jack and the Beanstalk” on Jan. 15 with speaker Bob Furmanek; “Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” on Jan. 22 with speaker John Chasse; Jean Cocteau’s “Beauty and the Beast” on Jan. 29 with speaker Gerard Amsellem; “The Seventh Voyage of Sinbad” on Feb. 5 with speaker Paul Castiglia; “Yellow Submarine” on Feb. 19 with speaker Dave Zimmer; “The Princess Bride” on Feb. 26 with speaker Stephen Whitty; and “Field of Dreams” on March 5 with speaker Ed Randall.

“Jack and the Beanstalk” is being presented in a stunning, new, 4K version, marking the New Jersey premiere of this restored classic featuring the state’s favorite sons, Abbott and Costello.

For further information, contact [email protected] or visit the “West Orange Classic Film Festival” Facebook page.