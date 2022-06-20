West Orange High School boys step team takes third place in national championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The award-winning West Orange High School boys step team placed third in the nation at the Youth Step USA 2022 National High School Stepping Championship, held May 28 at Symphony Hall in Newark.

The WOHS team’s performance of “Step Connection” garnered the win for the team, which was under the direction of William Farley.

The West Orange High School girls step team took sixth place nationally.

“Both teams were excited to be back on the stage again after two years of inactivity and no competition,” Farley said.