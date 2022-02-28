West Orange High theater students receive awards at the NJ Thespian Festival

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students in West Orange High School teacher Wendy Mapes’ advanced theater class took home several awards at the annual New Jersey Thespian Festival Chapter Select Competition, held virtually January 22 to 23.

The WOHS Thespian Society and advanced theater class competed in a variety of theatrical events with students from across the state. Several WOHS students took home Superior medals, allowing them the opportunity to compete at the national competition in June. In addition to the competitive events, students also spent the weekend taking online workshops in improvisation, hip-hop, acting as a business, stage combat, yoga for actors, playwriting and more.

Seniors Oona Callender and Alexa DeRonde directed a 40-minute performance of Qui Nguyen’s play “She Kills Monsters” as part of the advanced theater curriculum featuring students as directors, stage managers and actors. The performance won several medals for the performers.

“Advanced theater is a time for students to put what they’ve learned from their experiences on stage into practice and this year’s class worked together to overcome many obstacles that came their way,” Mapes said.

Junior Delia Kravits won honorable mention for best lead actress; junior Madison Gough won second place for best supporting actress; senior Hailey Miller won honorable mention for best supporting actress; junior Cullen Smith won second place for best supporting actor; junior Giancarlo Minervino won honorable mention for best supporting actor; and junior Elena Hause won best cameo for the Judges’ Award.

“The Thespian Festival is a great opportunity for young performers to test their theatrical skills with feedback and scores from professionals in the theater industry,” Mapes said. “This year was challenging because, two weeks before the event, the festival pivoted to a virtual platform. Students really bonded and kept their spirits up and finished strong with their video submissions.”

Photos, courtesy of Wendy Mapes, show West Orange High School theater students staging ‘She Kills Monsters’ for the New Jersey Thespian Festival.