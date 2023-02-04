West Orange HS alumnus awarded short film Grand Jury Prize at Sundance

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2010 alumnus Matt Stryker, a film editor, director and producer, continues to impress the film industry, taking the Sundance Film Festival Short Film Program 3 Grand Jury Prize on Jan. 27 for “When You Left Me On That Boulevard.”

The film was written and directed by Kayla Abuda Galang. Stryker served as editor and assistant director for the film, along with Galang. “When You Left Me On That Boulevard” features a lively Thanksgiving family gathering through the eyes of a teenager and her cousins. The film is an homage to Galang’s coming-of-age in Paradise Hills in southeast San Diego, Calif. Hairstyles were choppy, jeans were skinny, the music was loud and the feelings were big for a generation of Filipino American teenagers.

According to the jury citation, “From the first moment, we were fully on board for this rowdy ride. An uproarious take on extended family, irreverence and tradition with incredible attunement to details and frame. This directorial feat of freshness is our enthusiastic choice for the Sundance Grand Jury Short Film Prize.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD