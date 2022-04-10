West Orange HS art students join with alumnus artist to create mural

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — There’s one less white wall in the hallways of West Orange High School thanks to the urban art class, which spent two days covering a second-floor wall with a mural. A group of 10 students painted the mural — designed by 2009 WOHS graduate Elijah Minton, who also participated in the painting — on March 28 and 29. It’s the first large-scale project of the year for the urban art class, which is in its second year at WOHS.

“Kids were interested in murals and street art,” Nicole Krulik, who teaches the class, said in an interview with the West Orange Chronicle at WOHS on March 29. “We’ll do two big projects a year in the community or in the school.”

The surfaces on which the urban art students are creating artwork are not the typical ones; junior Rehobot Mamo described it as “legal graffiti.”

“It’s mostly graffiti and street art,” she said in an interview with the Chronicle on March 29. “Everyone sees art as being on canvases and hung on walls. But it’s subjective; there’s more than that.”

The mural, done in acrylic and spray paint, depicts the message “Dream big,” with other words and symbols within the larger words. Minton used his own experience as inspiration when he came up with the design; an Advanced Placement art student when was at WOHS, he went on to study marketing and finance before shifting full time to art.

“The whole theme behind it is illustrating their real dreams,” Minton said in an interview with the Chronicle on March 29. “I took all the art classes when I was here but then went into marketing and finance. Eventually you can focus on what makes you happy and find happiness and safety in that.”

Working with Minton has been a great experience for students who are interested in a similar type of art, according to Krulik.

“I really wanted them to do a project with him,” she said. “What’s so great is that he’s from here, and he’s really made it. I would love to bring him back every year.”

The urban art class, which includes students of all skill levels and some special education students as well, has enjoyed working with Minton. Sophomore Marvyn Phillips said the whole project was collaborative.

“He’s so nice,” Phillips said of Minton in an interview with the Chronicle on March 29. “I felt like I could walk up to him and say, ‘Hey, I need help.’ He was willing to make changes if we needed to, and if we messed up it wasn’t a big deal. He would just say, ‘No problem, it can be fixed later.’”

Minton is impressed with the younger artists, some of whom are following paths similar to his own and even going beyond.

“The kids are really talented,” he said. “I’ve been having conversations with them, and they’re so engaged. One is painting sneakers and selling them, which is something I did. They’re doing a lot more than I was doing at this age.”

Everyone agrees that the final product is something of which to be proud.

“We’re proud of it,” Phillips said. “It’s been really fun.”

Minton has painted murals all over the country, including several locally, in Maplewood and Newark. The one at WOHS is shaping up to be one of his favorites.

“It’s probably turning into one of my best,” he said. “This one is special.”

Photos by Amanda Valentovic and Courtesy of WOSD