West Orange HS boys step team wins first-place prize

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The award-winning West Orange High School AB-Salute boys step team kicked off the season with a first-place win at the Youth Step USA Brooklyn Borough Stepping Championship, held Jan. 14 at Boys and Girls High School, beating out seven New York contenders.

Next up is the regional championship on Feb. 18 in Newark at George Washington Carver Elementary School. WOHS fine arts director William Farley is the adviser for the Boys Step Team.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD