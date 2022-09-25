West Orange HS Marching Mountaineers debut 2022 routine

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The award-winning Marching Mountaineers debuted their 2022 routine, “Postcards from New York,” during the West Orange High School game opener on Sept. 16.

The Marching Mountaineers staff includes band director Lewis Kelly; associate band director Erin Lagatic; assistant band directors Michael Denburg, Christina Doherty and Katie Westerlund; Nasir Foster and Kaitlin Morrell for percussion instruction; Stephen Girard and Brianna Todman for color guard instruction; Chris Cubias, Marissa Gerin, Allison Gibbons, Brad Helias and Mark Lagatic for marching and music instruction; Louis Hellinger, Christopher Rapacki, Jeff Sacktig and Chris Vale for show design; and sound design and audio engineer Conal Donagher.

Student leaders are drum majors Shane Donagher and Anestis Pavlidis; color guard captains Leila Abouelnaja and Magaly Cordero; percussion captains Maya Anand, Antony Apollon and Owen Butler; and section leaders and captains Ashwin Anand, Litzy Gonzalez, Charlotte Lewis, Trinity Matos-James, Anna Shelley, Andrew Strom and Lorenzo Viney.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD