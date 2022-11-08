West Orange HS Marching Mountaineers end season on high note

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The award-winning West Orange High School Marching Mountaineers ended their competitive season on a high note.

The Marching Mountaineers competed on Oct. 29 in the Bands of America New Jersey Regional Championship at Rutgers University, where they qualified for the finals competition for only the second time in school history, finishing in sixth place — the highest placement in a BOA Regional in school history. The BOA NJ Regional featured bands from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Massachusetts.

On Oct. 30, the band took second place at the New Jersey Marching Band Directors Association’s NJ State Championship at The College of New Jersey. The band also won the award for best music.

“We are very proud of our Marching Mountaineers,” WOHS Principal Hayden Moore said. “They represent the great musical talent that grows out of the district’s fine arts program and they represent the high school with dignity, grace and honor.”

The 2022 marching band season fell out as follows:

At the Roxbury High School NJMBDA competition, WOHS took first place in group AAA with a score of 84.2, best music in group AAA, overall grand champions and overall best music.

At the Randolph High School NJMBDA competition, WOHS took first place in group AAA with a score of 83.8, best music in group AAA, best overall effect in group AAA, overall grand champions, overall best music and overall best overall effect.

At the Verona High School NJMBDA competition, WOHS took first place in group AAA with a score of 87.0, best music in group AAA, best overall effect in group AAA, best visual in group AAA, overall grand champions, overall best music, overall best overall effect and overall best visual.

At the Wayne Valley High School NJMBDA competition, WOHS took first place in group AAA with a score of 93.1, best music in group AAA, best overall effect in group AAA, best visual in group AAA, overall grand champions, overall best music, overall best overall effect and overall best visual.

At the Bands of America New Jersey Regional at Rutgers University preliminaries, WOHS took sixth place overall out of 18 bands with a score of 76.2, took third place in group 3A and qualified for finals.

At the Bands of America New Jersey Regional at Rutgers University finals, WOHS took sixth place overall out of 12 bands with a score of 78.3.

At the NJMBDA State Championships and The College of New Jersey, WOHS took second place in group AAA with a score of 90.0 and best music in group AAA.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD