West Orange HS students display their work at WO Arts Center

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Through a partnership with the visual and performing arts program at West Orange High School, the West Orange Arts Center’s latest show features rising stars of the arts community. The exhibit, which runs from Saturday, March 5, through Saturday, April 23, is open for viewing on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A reception will take place on Saturday, March 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road in West Orange. Panels from the WOHS “Celebrate Pride” mural will also be on view.

On display is the work of WOHS advanced placement studio art seniors Anna Akerblom, Amelie Eder, Ian Gustavson, Olivia Horne, Michelle Kawior, E.K. Kong, Abigail Nolan, Nia Papamichalaki and Mariana Simpson. The “Celebrate Pride” mural was created in 2021 as a collaboration between WOHS, WOAC and the Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center.

“The high school students are looking forward to their first gallery show,” teacher Heather Young said. “Many are in the process of applying to colleges with an art focus. This group show will enhance their application process.”

This is the sixth year of the collaboration — with virtual shows in 2020 and 2021 — between Young, WOHS visual and performing arts director Louis Quagliato, the WOAC’s Frank Niccoletti, and JCC MetroWest Gaelen Galleries manager Lisa Suss.

The WOHS arts program offers a variety of visual and aesthetic art courses. Students are required to complete two semesters of foundation courses before proceeding to advanced studies such as advanced drawing, design, painting, graphics and sculpture. After completing the demanding advanced courses, juniors and seniors may enroll in AP studio art, producing portfolios for college admission and earning up to six college credits.

New this year is a Gallery Host Training Program for the student artists and WOAC supporters coordinated by WOAC gift shop manager Liana Torrice.

“Gallery hosts will have the opportunity to learn about gallery administration, which includes professionally greeting guests, discussing their artwork and gift shop design management,” Torrice said.

“During the past two years, we were still working behind the scenes to keep the arts alive in our community,” WOAC Chairperson Patricia Mitrano said. “This exhibit gives us the opportunity to support young local artists and reconnect with each other.”

For more information about the West Orange Arts Council and West Orange Arts Center gallery, visit www.woarts.org, email info@woarts.org or call 862-500-1918.

Photos Courtesy of Patricia Mitrano