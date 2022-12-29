West Orange library presents Mansa K. Mussa’s ‘World of Photography’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Photographer Mansa K. Mussa traveled to London in September 2022 to photograph the opening reception of “The Bigger Picture,” a solo exhibit featuring the art of his teacher and mentor Ben F. Jones. The six-day trip also celebrated the Newark-based photographer’s 35th year of traveling the world of photography.

The West Orange Public Library will present a free ZoomCast documentary about his trip and photography on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m.

“When I was a child, my family used to get Life magazine in the mail every week. I became interested in international travel after seeing those wonderful images from around the world,” Mussa said. “This was my first trip to London, and even though it was such a short time, I think this compelling documentary really captures the soul of the city.”

Mussa’s photographs encompass the street art of the Brixton section of south London; soaring aerial views of the city from the Shard, the tallest building in London; and “The Procession,” an exhibit by the artist Hew Locke at The Tate Britain Museum. Queen Elizabeth II died while Mussa was there, and part of this documentary centers on conversations he had with Londoners about her life and times.

The artist/photographer is no stranger to the West Orange art scene. He served on the board of the West Orange Arts Council for 12 years, and he has curated exhibitions and taught art classes in the township at the West Orange Public Library, Jerry’s Artist Outlet and the WAE Center.