West Orange music producer creates social justice music video

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange–based songwriter and music producer Tyrone Corbett isn’t a stranger to making music, but he recently picked up a camera and delved into cinematography to make a music video for his newest song, “The Bell Tolls for You.” Co-written with Clarence Penn and Joseph Guida and performed by J.D. Wesley, the song is a social justice and voting rights anthem.

“I actually wrote it in 2018,” Corbett, who has written songs for many artists, said in a phone interview with the West Orange Chronicle on Friday, Feb. 4. “I wanted to write something with more girth that I could sink my teeth into, with more meaning.”

The song was written three years before it was released in December, but the themes Corbett incorporated are still relevant, especially in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Small crowds gathered in Newark and New York City while he was filming the video to watch, which Corbett said is common because people get curious, and they responded to the song.

“It’s actually a call to action to vote,” he said. “I’m the son of a civil rights activist, and a part of this has always been with me. I wanted to incorporate that into the song. A crowd gathered, which is pretty typical, but they were moved.”

Corbett has made videos before, but this was the first time he bought a real camera and held a proper shoot, rather than using a phone. He spent more time learning the technical side of making a video to go along with the song, which was new for him.

“This is the first one I filmed with a real camera,” Corbett said. “I dove into learning the technical side. There are visual elements not in the lyrics that I could include, and I wanted to make it say something.”

Now that he’s done it, Corbett said there’s no going back.

“People consume music with their eyes first,” he said. “Every project I do has to have a video component now, or I won’t do it.”

This project was another way for Corbett to tell a story, which is what he loves doing with music.

“There are artists who write and sing their own songs, and some people think that’s the better way to do it,” Corbett said. “But writers don’t get a lot of credit. I love to tell a story.”

He’s spent a long time writing and producing music, and started his career as a background singer for smooth jazz artists. A resident of West Orange for more than 30 years, Corbett has also worked with the digital music production club at West Orange High School. Now he’s adding cinematographer to his resume.

“I’ve worked with incredible songwriters and singers,” Corbett said. “I always joke that I wear all the hats. I’m proud of this work as a writer, producer and videographer. My job now is to get the word out and make sure people watch it.”

“The Bell Tolls for You” and interviews with Wesley about the song can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/4nrw6dss. More information about Corbett and his work can be found at www.tcmg.biz.