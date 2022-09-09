West Orange photographer to display her work in Montclair

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Martta Kelly, of West Orange, will be having an opening reception of her photography on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Gallery at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices–New Jersey Properties, 695 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair. Light refreshments will be served. Masks are required for The Gallery.

Kelly recently won second place in the Essex County Parks Department Senior Art Competition for her photo “Black Swallowtail.”

Photos Courtesy of Martta Kelly