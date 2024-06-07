West Orange Street Fair returns

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

One of the biggest events of the year in West Orange made its return.

Thousands of people showed up for the Street Fair, which was several blocks long, featuring more than 100 local crafters and food from local vendors, street performers, a classic car show, a beer and wine garden, a rock-climbing wall, and all-day free admission to the Thomas Edison Museum.

There was also a classic car show, which benefited the Friends of Thomas Edison National History Park (TENHP) to further preserve the Edison legacy.

“It’s just a great event. It brings thousands of people here, exposing the community to the museum,” said Tom Ross, TENHP superintendent. “Great events are going on outside the museum—sound recordings, kids’ activities, the Black Maria is open.”

On display for the Street Fair, was the flag that draped Thomas Edison’s coffin in October 1931, to be seen, free for the day. It’s the first time the flag has been on display at this location since Edison passed away in October 1931. Joseph Fagan, township historian, was with the flag, handing out brochures and talking about the history and answering questions throughout the day.

Professor Adam Smasher and The Lady Donna of The Eternal Frontier were strolling through the crowd putting on a roaming minstrel show. Smasher performed songs on his guitar like “Norwegian Wood,” “Daniel,” and their Steampunk specialties.

“This is our sixth time playing this event,” said Smasher. “It’s a pleasure to play here.”

Several costumed characters greeted kids of all ages. They included a live puppet T-Rex, Spider-Man and Spider-Woman, Black Panther, and Disney princesses.

Willie Culver, a resident of Orange, was proud to show his ’66 Mercury Comet in the car show. He said he has had the car for 35 years.

Bob Rourke, a resident of West Orange for 80 years, had a Buick he bought 50 years ago, which still had the original paint.

Ross Pennise, general manager of Rumble Boxing, was there to promote the boxing inspired fitness group. “We have top of the line instructors,” he said.

Allan J. Atieh, of Clifton, is a disabled Vietnam vet who was selling first grade wood pine flags that he makes. He was also selling his cousins’ snack Like Air Puffcorn. “They were on Shark Tank,” he said. “It’s available all over.”

Capt. Joseph Urso, with the West Orange Fire Department, said, “It’s a nice day. It’s a nice scene to support—the town and residents.”

Kittie Odunfe, from upstate New York, was selling jewelry and bags. Some items were handmade, others were made in Gambia, West Africa.

West Orange TNVR (Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return) had a stand. They were there to speak about their nonprofit organization which has been helping local cats and kittens since 2015. Judy Steir, president, said they’ve spayed, neutered, and released 1,423 cats into cat colonies all over West Orange.

How Delish was one of the many food vendors at the street fair. Keion Harvey Davis said his parents opened the vegan restaurant because they wanted to be healthier. The restaurant offers something for everyone’s taste buds.

“Chocolate, fruity things, savory…a mixture,” Davis said.

Other food vendors at the event included Afro Tacos, Angry Archie’s, Benji’s Tacos, Fat Daddyz, Dymski Pierogies, Grilling Me Softly, Kehinde Culinary Kreations, Light Bulb Coffee, Messy Chicken Fingers, More Life Smoothies, Mozzarepas, Nan & Pop’s Concessions, Orange Sky Coffee Roasters, Oxtail Gravy Caribbean Food Truck, Pickle Culture, Puras Paletas, Rita’s Ices, Soccer Chef Wagon, Souvla King, Tunkas, Tuta Ice Cream, and Yeshis.