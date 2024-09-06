Wet weather spoils a Summer Nights movie showing of ‘Wonka’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A screening of the new movie ‘Wonka’ was in West Orange on Floods Field in Meadowlands Park on Wednesday, Aug. 28, as part of the South Orange Summer Nights series, which is put on by the South Orange Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs and the South Orange Performing Arts Center. People arrived for the movie with blankets, chairs and snacks and settled in for a fun night, but mother nature had other ideas. A storm with heavy rain, thunder and lightning blew through the area putting an end to the night. Another movie night is planned for Friday, Sept. 13, at the Baird, 5 Mead St., South Orange. The movie ‘Elemental’ will be shown, starting at about 7 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase in the Baird Cafe.