Winners announced for annual Essex County Parks Photography Contest

ROSELAND, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. presented awards to the 10 winners in the annual Essex County Parks Photography Contest on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Winners were awarded in adult, youth and professional categories.

“We congratulate the winners of the Essex County Parks Photography Contest and thank all the contestants for sharing what they experienced in our historic parks system,” DiVincenzo said. “Events like these encourage our residents to visit our open spaces and share their artistic talents. All these photographs capture the beauty, highlight the diversity and natural splendor of our parks, reservations and recreation facilities.”

In the adult category, Bruce Goodman, of Verona, received first place for “Verona Park”; Joshua Goodman, of West Orange, received second place for “The Crag, South Mountain Reservation”; Gary Wiener, of Nutley, received third place for “Grover Cleveland Park”; and Izabela Van Tassel, of Bloomfield, received an honorable mention for “Turtle Back Zoo.”

In the youth category, Mason Nunez, of Newark, received first place for “Turtle Back Zoo”; Elly Dixon, of Newark, received second place for “Branch Brook Park”; Aaron Cruz, of Newark, received third place for “Verona Park”; and Sophia Jacob, of East Hanover, received an honorable mention for “Hemlock Falls Frog, South Mountain Reservation.”

In the professional category, Pawel Wozniak, of Bloomfield, received first place for “Kip’s Castle”; and Mary Del Negro, of Belleville, received second place for “Presby Iris Gardens.”

The photography contest was sponsored by the Essex County Environmental Center and judged by members of the Essex County Photography Club. Anyone with a camera was encouraged to participate. All photographs went on display at the environmental center beginning in September and will remain hanging through October.

Photos Courtesy of Glen Frieson