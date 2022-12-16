Winter choral concert rings in the holidays at West Orange High School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual winter choral concert rang in the holidays at West Orange High School on Dec. 8, brightening spirits and highlighting the talent that comprises the music department.

Several highlights punctuated the evening, including a step performance during “White Winter Hymnal”; a clever tongue-in-cheek version of “Jingle Bells,” by student Paige Palent; falsetto vocals by Justus Wheatley on “O Holy Night”; and soaring harmonies throughout.

Choral instructors John Hellyer and William Farley took turns directing the various choral groups at the high school. Michelle Brown, who will be replacing Farley after his retirement in June 2023, led the Jubilee Choir in several songs as well. The evening ended with the “Hallelujah Chorus,” with former students taking to the stage to perform with current students.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD