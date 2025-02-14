WOHS dance program stepping up

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE — The dance program at West Orange High School presented “How Love Goes,” on Jan. 30.

In the eight years that the program has been in existence, it has developed into an important part of school culture, providing a creative outlet for students with a passion for the arts.

The dance program was created and performed by 60 students currently enrolled under the direction of instructor Melissa Sande.

Rutgers University teaching intern Brielle Castaldi and Cedric Greene contributed as choreographers. District Media Coordinator Lauren Grof Tisza’s lighting added mood and excitement to the show and the costumes, with alterations by Valerie Romano, were stunning. Popular music by superstars like Sam Smith, Destiny’s Child, and Big Wild were highlighted.

The program, “How Love Goes,” grew out of the song “All for Us,” used during student choreographic performances, serving as the impetus for examining love and the different kinds of love humans experience.

Cedric Greene, Broadway performer and educator for the Alvin Ailey Dance Residency, worked with students in the Spring of 2024 to stage the show’s finale, which was performed at South Orange Performing Arts Center in June. SOPAC funded the performance of the West Orange dancers, and they will continue their

Alvin Ailey Hip Hop residency in 2025.

“We continue to offer Elements of Dance (Introductory), Dance Performance Skills (Intermediate), and Honors Advanced Dance (Advanced),” said Sande.

“The first National Dance Honor Society, West Orange Chapter was established in 2024,” Sande added, “and we’ve had students who pursue dance come back to West Orange to teach master classes.”

Students who went on to pursue dance in college include:

Cameron Bridgers, Class of 2017, graduated from Temple University with a dance major in 2020.

Jonathan Najera, Class of 2019, graduated from Montclair State University as a dance major in 2023.

Tamia Blackwell, Class of 2020, is a junior dance major at Boston Conservatory in Boston, Mass.

Gabby Rembert, Class of 2022, is a sophomore in commercial dance at Pace University.

Alexander Aromin-Gabbay, Class of 2020, is a member of award-winning Rutgers University Breaks Dance Crew.

As the program and its popularity continues to grow, Sande is excited about its future.

“The dance program at WOHS is living up to its mission of creating an inclusive environment for all students, regardless of what level of dance they have,” Sande said.

Sande added that the goal of the program is to establish dance programs at elementary and middle school levels as well, telling audience members to reach out to her at [email protected] to begin the process.

“We are building social and emotional skills, as well as the creative problem-solving 21st-century skills in the arena of dance that will rema