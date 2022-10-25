Women’s Club presents artist Ellen Eagle on Nov. 1

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Women’s Club of Glen Ridge’s art department will hold an art luncheon, featuring Glen Ridge resident Ellen Eagle, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the club, 219 Ridgewood Ave. The luncheon begins at noon, to be followed by the program at 1 p.m.

Eagle has been painting for 30 years and has been designated a master pastelist by the Pastel Society of America. Her paintings and writings have been published in many journals and books, as well as in the New York Times. Eagle’s work is held in many private and corporate collections, as well as the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

Admission is charged. RSVP on the club website at womensclubglenridge.com/calendar

or call the club office at 973-748-5459.