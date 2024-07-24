World premiere in NYC of ‘It’s A to Z: The Art of Arleen Schloss’

A Bloomfield resident’s documentary film “It’s A to Z: The Art of Arleen Schloss” will have its world premiere at the New York City Chain Film Festival on Friday, July 26, at 8 p.m.

The 12th Annual Chain NYC Film Festival (Chain NYC), located at 312 West 36th Street in New York is known for celebrating personal stories and original ideas in the heart of Midtown New York City, according to a press release about the event.

“It’s A to Z: The Art of Arleen Schloss,” directed and produced by Bloomfield resident Stuart Ginsberg delves into the life and work of Arleen Schloss, a pioneering artist who heavily influenced the Downtown New York art scene.

Known for her innovative work, Schloss has been a vital part of the avant-garde movement since the 1970s. The documentary features interviews with notable musicians, artists, and curators such as Alan Vega of Suicide, Eric Bogosian, and Gracie Mansion, as well as archival interviews with John Cage, Timothy Leary, and Glenn Branca.

Schloss was one of the first performance artists to perform at the Museum of Modern Art, and made experimental sound and video work throughout her art career. She is known in the New York Art Loft scene for A’s, Schloss’s iconic loft space that became a hub for the New York City underground and avant-garde scenes.

A’s was a breeding ground for creativity and experimentation, where artists from various disciplines came together to push the boundaries of art, music, and performance.

“I became intrigued by Arleen Schloss’ story and about how hundreds, if not thousands, of artists in various disciplines owed their success, in part, to Arleen. I came to understand Arleen’s total output as an artist and how she is an art pioneer in so many different and overlapping disciplines. She typically embraced emerging forms and processes before they fully broke through, including performance art, spoken word art, video art, mail art, cyber art, lasers, and virtually any kind of technology that generated new possibilities,” said Stuart Ginsberg, director and producer of “It’s A to Z: The Art of Arleen Schloss.”

Tickets are available at: https://chainfilmfest2024.eventive.org/films/665fc6b1319fa400584c3e00.

For more information about the documentary, visit https://www.artofarleenschloss.com/ or on social media at https://www.instagram.com/artofarleenschloss/ or https://www.facebook.com/

TheArtofArleenSchloss.