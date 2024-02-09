Year of the Dragon celebrated at Lunar Fest 2024 in Maplewood

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Lunar Fest 2024 was Sunday afternoon, Feb. 4, at The Woodland in Maplewood.

The free event celebrated the Year of the Dragon, which begins on Saturday, Feb. 10, and is celebrated in many Asian countries, including China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Tibet and Vietnam.

The event included puppetry, a lion dance and performances representing Chinese and Korean culture. There were also food and activities for children.