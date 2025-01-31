‘Year of the Snake’ celebrated at Lunar Fest NJ in Maplewood

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WELCOMING THE SNAKE — The Year of the Snake was celebrated at Lunar Fest NJ on Sunday, Jan. 26 at The Woodland in Maplewood. The event featured a Lion Dance, traditional Chinese dancing, a martial arts demonstration, Rutgers University students from Haru Dance doing Kpop dance covers, Chinese acrobats, and a Japanese drumming exhibition. There was also a variety of food, including Chinese street food, and activities for children.

The event was free and sponsored by SOMA Cross Cultural Works & Maplewood Arts & Culture.