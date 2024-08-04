Youngest professor visits West Orange

Suborno Issac Bari was born in the Bronx. At 6-months-old he started talking. By 1-and-a-half he was learning math — and challenging his mom.

Suborno is an Asian-American prodigy, the author of “The Love,” and the world’s youngest professor. He lives on Long Island with his parents Rashidul and Shaheda Bari.

“In the beginning I was confused,” said Shaheda. “I was teaching him one plus one and he was asking questions further.”

Gnanaseharan Selliah, a resident of West Orange for the past 20 years, learned about Suborno on television and in the media. He organized an event at West Orange Library where the public could come to meet with Suborno.

“His father was gracious to accept my invitation,” said Selliah, who is a Bloomfield High School teacher. “I’m overwhelmed with happiness and proud.”

“My parents came from Southeast Asia,” Suborno said. “My dad loves math and physics. My brother has a master’s degree in physics.”

Suborno was 7 years old when he became a guest professor at the Ruia College of Mumbai University. He graduated in June from Malverne High School. He is also a visiting graduate student at Stony Brook University, and a Center for Mathematical Talent Scholar at New York University Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences. He has applied to Columbia University for early decision. He also applied to all Ivy League schools as well as MIT, Stanford and Caltech.

Prior to a question and answer session at the library, Suborno took the class of 25 people outside to do a 10-minute demonstration, launching two water-powered rockets.

The rockets were filled with water, pressurized using a launcher and subsequently released via the trigger.

Everyone returned to the library as Suborno derived the equation for the Delta-V rocket. His presentation involved the thermodynamics of adiabatic ideal gas expansion, conservation of momentum, Bernoulli’s principle, and hydrostatics.

After the lecture, everyone was invited to ask questions about rockets, physics, or any other math-related inquiry, as well as questions about NASA or the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Other types of questions were welcome too.

Selliah wanted to know about turbulence; how airplane pilots can find resistance to it.

“Turbulence flow is largely a mystery,” said Suborno “Turbulent flow is a big unsolved mystery in physics.”

An audience member asked when people first noticed Suborno’s ability.

He explained that his mom was surprised by his inquiry, “What is x plus x?”

His father realized it was going beyond his level learning about mathematics.

Parnell Beaubrun, superintendent of special services for the Irvington Public Schools was among those in attendance.

“I’m amazed,” Beaurbrun said. “May God bless you abundantly.”

Suborno said, for him, the most enjoyable thing is to be learning.

“My neighbor’s kids are very sweet,” Suborno said. “I play with them like a normal kid. I’m terrible at baseball. All of us are talented at different things.”

Another question was about advice for kids to grow and create.

“Imagination and creativity are all around you, if you actively seek it out,” Suborno said. “It is the greatest moment in my life to be sitting next to you. You are humble. We wish you a long life.”

After the presentation, Suborno took photographs with all attendees outside. Then everyone gathered for snacks and socializing.