Celebrating Black History Month with sleepover parties honoring black history, culture

WEST ORANGE, NJ — This February, in celebration of Black History Month, “glory parties” have been a really hot theme at My Sleepover Party, which provides luxury sleepover party experiences. Based on the books “Glory: Magical Visions of Black Beauty,” by photographers Kahran and Regis Bethencourt, and “The Me I Choose to Be,” by Natasha A. Tarpley with art by the Bethencourts, glory parties are designed to inspire, honor, and embrace the beauty of black heritage and culture.

My Sleepover Party, a black-owned New Jersey–based slumber party rental company, is the brainchild of Jenay Guillford, of Teaneck, and Brandi Lilly McLean, of West Orange. It was inspired by their daughters, Laila Guillford, 10, and India McLean, 11, who are the co-creators and driving forces behind the company.

While the business’ various available themes have been big hits with families, Guilford and McLean wanted to do something special for Black History Month and glory parties were born.

“These glory events are carefully curated parties where guests embark on an experience and pay homage to a storied past,” McLean said. “They also celebrate the glory of the here and now, and the future. At the heart of the parties is a recognition and celebration of the versatility and innate beauty of black hair and black beauty. The parties showcase the power and beauty of celebrating oneself.”

Photos Courtesy of Jackie Schatell