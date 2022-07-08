Columbia Bank receives Community Service Award

FAIR LAWN, NJ — Columbia Bank has been selected as a recipient of the New Jersey Bankers Association 2022 Community Service Award. The distinction recognizes companies that exhibit outstanding efforts to improve the lives of New Jersey citizens and the communities in which they live.

Judging was conducted by an independent panel that used criteria such as community impact, number of programs, focus on diversity support, staff participation and volunteerism, and bank total asset size.

“We are honored to receive NJ Bankers’ 2022 Community Service Award,” bank President and CEO Thomas J. Kemly said. “Giving back and impacting our communities is ingrained in our culture at Columbia Bank. Receiving this award is an affirmation that we’re making a difference.”