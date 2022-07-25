NJEDA to expand electric vehicle voucher program statewide

LYNDHURST, NJ — The New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced July 19 the expansion of the New Jersey Zero Emission Incentive Program to support businesses and institutions statewide that are purchasing new, zero-emission, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles operating in New Jersey. The week prior, the NJEDA’s board approved the $45 million expansion, through its Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative allocation, doubling the amount of funding dedicated to the program.

In addition to increased funding for the program, the NJEDA board also approved two major eligibility changes from the earlier phase, expanding eligibility to include heavy-duty vehicle classes, and expanding statewide, beyond the four pilot communities in the first phase.

NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan was joined by Vanessa and Luis Abad outside the Lyndhurst offices of the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey, which was instrumental in promoting the pilot to business owners, to announce the expansion of the program. The Abads’ business, ENAT Transportation & Logistics, located in Ridgefield Park, was one of the first businesses approved for support under the program. The Abads and Sullivan, together with GreenPower Motor Co. regional sales manager Larry Sharp, placed “Powered by NJ ZIP” bumper stickers on four of the zero-emission, medium-duty electric vehicles funded by NJ ZIP. GreenPower Motor Co. is the authorized vendor under NJ ZIP from which ENAT Transportation & Logistics procured its vehicles.

As of last month, the NJEDA had approved 144 NJ ZIP applications totaling $32.2 million in vouchers for zero-emission, medium-duty vehicles, with more applications still in process. The NJEDA anticipates the expansion of the program will allow 200 to 400 additional vouchers to be awarded. More than 90 percent of the entities approved to date are small businesses, and approximately 57 percent are minority- and/or woman-owned. The vehicles supported so far through the program are expected to result in the reduction of annual carbon emissions by more than 6,500 short tons within the communities in which they operate.

“Over 40 percent of New Jersey’s carbon emissions are produced by vehicles, so helping small businesses make the transition to zero-emission technology is a key step toward accelerating Gov. Phil Murphy’s efforts to improve air quality and create economic opportunity within the state,” Sullivan said. “Small businesses participating in the program are poised to reap the benefits of electric vehicle ownership by modernizing their fleets with environmentally friendly, state-of-the-art vehicles that not only reduce fuel costs and require less maintenance, but mitigate the harmful environmental impacts of transportation emissions in communities across New Jersey.”

“The NJDEP is pleased to partner with the NJEDA to further reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming and climate change in our state,” New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said. “As New Jersey’s transportation sector is the largest source of these emissions, the NJ ZIP expansion constitutes a significant step forward. These types of partnerships also demonstrate the power and strength of collaboration among state agencies. NJ ZIP supports small businesses with an eye toward transitioning their current vehicle fleet to zero-emission alternatives, helping to protect the environment, improve public health, and advance our environmental justice and clean energy goals.”

The NJEDA anticipates opening applications, including those for businesses in newly eligible parts of the state, in the coming months. Vouchers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. More information on NJ ZIP, including all eligibility requirements for vendors and purchasers, is available at https://www.njeda.com/njzip.