RWJBarnabas names new EVP of facilities management, real estate development

WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health has appointed Stephen K. Barry as executive vice president of facilities management and real estate development. In this new role, Barry will lead day-to-day facility management, oversee all major construction projects at the system’s acute care and ambulatory locations, and manage a comprehensive plan to optimize and expand its ambulatory footprint.

Reporting to chief operating officer John Doll, Barry will lead a team dedicated to managing and maintaining facilities and real estate holdings across the system.

“As RWJBarnabas Health continues to grow and establish its ever-increasing role as an anchor institution in New Jersey, Steve is a seasoned leader who will help us optimize our physical space to support our dedicated staff in better serving the needs of our patients and community members,” Doll said. “His background and expertise are uniquely suited to fulfill the needs of this new position, which will evolve over time as our system continues to expand access to care.”

An established real estate executive, Barry joins RWJBarnabas Health following an 18-year stint at Rendina Healthcare Real Estate, where he served as president. During this time, Barry gained experience in all facets of health care real estate — including development, leasing and property management — and drove the development of more than 1.5 million square feet of outpatient facilities.

Previously, he spent two years as an analyst with J.P. Morgan in New York. He is a current member of the ULI Health Care and Life Sciences Council. Barry graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Notre Dame.