Stagliano named president of NJ Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers

WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health’s vice president of business development, Meg Stagliano, has been named president of the New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers, effective immediately. Stagliano, who will serve a three-year term as president, was also elected to the association’s board of directors.

A nonprofit organization comprising nearly 200 ambulatory surgery centers, NJAASC works to advance the quality and cost-effectiveness of patient care for its member organizations. The association provides educational and networking opportunities, advocacy on key issues, and guidance on the latest legislation and regulations impacting New Jersey ambulatory surgery centers. NJAASC is the fourth largest state association representing ambulatory surgery centers in the country.

“NJAASC is an invaluable resource for ambulatory surgery centers across the state, offering educational information and programming that ultimately strengthens care delivery,” Stagliano said. “I’m honored to take up this leadership role and look forward to furthering our mission over the next three years.”