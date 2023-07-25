Union College offering cannabis certificate

Union College of Union County has announced the addition of three non-credit cannabis certificate programs designed to provide job skills training for those interested in a cannabis career.

To address the critical need for workers in the industry, Union has partnered with Green Flower, a leader in cannabis education, to offer these in-demand training programs, focusing on retail specialist training, cannabis extraction and product development, and cultivation.

“The cannabis field is a rapidly growing industry. With the legalization of recreational marijuana use in New Jersey, it is important to educate our community on the process of producing and selling cannabis products in a legal and ethical way,” stated Union’s President Dr. Margaret M. McMenamin.

The growth of New Jersey’s cannabis industry will be due, in large part, to a well-trained workforce,” said Daniel Kalef, Executive Vice President of Higher Education for Green Flower.

Each certificate program is offered fully online and can be completed in approximately two months. Students can register and begin courses at any time. Upon certificate completion, graduates will have access to Green Flower’s employer network. Courses cost $850 each and are now open for enrollment.