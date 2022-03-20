15-year-old male shot by Newark police officer

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced March 15 that a 15-year-old male was shot in a police officer–involved shooting. His name is not being released at this time. The preliminary investigation indicates that on Tuesday, March 15, at approximately 7:31 a.m., Newark police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Lyons Avenue in Newark on a report of a suspicious car.

When the officers arrived, they discovered two males in a Dodge Charger behind a home on Lyons Avenue. It is alleged that the driver of the car drove toward the officers. One officer discharged his weapon, shooting one of the juveniles in the car.

A second juvenile, age 17, was also in the vehicle. He was uninjured and is in custody. The injured juvenile underwent surgery; according to the press release from the prosecutor’s office, his condition is unknown.

A total of four Newark police officers were at the scene.

The investigation, which is being handled by the Professional Standards Bureau of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, is active and ongoing.