17-year-old girl shots to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Nyasia Peppers, 17, of Newark, according to a June 9 press release from the ECPO.

On Wednesday, June 8, at approximately 11:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of Goodwin Avenue in Newark. When they arrived, the victim had already been transported to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, where she subsequently died from her injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.