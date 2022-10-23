22-year-old Irvington man shot to death in Union

UNION, NJ — At approximately 6:39 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, Union police officers responded to the 2000 block of Morris Avenue in Union after reports of gunshots in the area, according to an Oct. 17 press release from the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Upon police officers’ arrival, they located a male victim, Emmanuelle Florestal, 22, of Irvington, with gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

At this point, there is no indication that this incident is related to a previous shooting that took place in Union the day before. The UCPO Homicide Task Force and the Union Police Department are actively investigating both cases.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide should contact Sgt. Lamar Hartfield at 908-451-1873, Detective Melvin Rogers at 908-259-2030 or UPD Detective Christopher Connors at 908-851-5066. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-8477 or online at uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.