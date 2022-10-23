23-year-old Newark man arrested for killing 23-year-old Newark man

NEWARK, NJ — Tyquil Martin, 23, of Newark, has been arrested for the recent murder of Thomas Pickett, also age 23 and of Newark, according to an Oct. 20 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Martin is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a handgun for unlawful purpose.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 9:44 p.m., Newark police discovered Pickett, suffering from gunshot wounds, on the 200 block of Renner Avenue in Newark. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m. A second victim was injured and taken to University Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.