23-year-old Newark man fatally shot

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Nyshon Anthony, 23, of Newark, according to a Nov. 10 press release from the ECPO.

On Nov. 8 at 2:40 p.m., police responded to a report of a male shot on the 900 block of South Orange Avenue in Newark. Upon arrival, the male, later identified as Anthony, was located; he appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead the following day at 2:07 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.