23-year-old shot to death on Renner Avenue in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Thomas J. Pickett, 23, of Newark, according to an Aug. 14 press release from the ECPO.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 9:44 p.m., Newark police discovered the victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, on the 200 block of Renner Avenue. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m. A second victim was injured and also taken to University Hospital.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.