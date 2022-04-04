25-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of James Westbrook-Daye, 25, of Newark, according to an April 1 press release from the ECPO.

On Thursday, March 31, police responded to the 200 block of Lehigh Avenue in Newark on a report of a man being shot. When they arrived they discovered Westbrook-Daye on a porch suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:02 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.