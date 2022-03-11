28-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Sharique J. Ray, 28, of Newark, according to a March 9 press release from the ECPO.

On Tuesday, March 8, Ray was shot on Huntington Terrace in Newark. He was pronounced dead at 8:52 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.